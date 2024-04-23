MP Lok Sabha Elections Phase-2: Keen Contest In Satna, Walkover In Khajuraho; Modi's Spell Bind Rewa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have begun to work for the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election after its first phase ended on Friday. Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Damoh, Tikamgarh and Hoshangabad are going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

1. Keen Contest In Satna

The Satna constituency, from where BJP has fielded its MP Ganesh Singh again, is going to witness the most interesting contest in this phase. The Congress has fielded its legislator Siddharth Kushwaha and the BSP has given a ticket to Narayan Tripathi. Kushwaha defeated Singh in the assembly election.

2. Khajuraho: A Cakewalk for BJP

On the other hand, Tripathi is counting on traditional BSP votes and trying to woo the Brahmins. The BJP is facing problems in this seat.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma is in the fray from Khajuraho and set to get a walkover. As the Congress gave this seat to its alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party, it did not field any candidate from this constituency. After the cancellation of SP candidate Meera Yadav’s nomination from Khajuraho, the INDIA Alliance has decided to support Forward Bloc candidate RB Prajapati. Thus, the election has become a one-sided affair.

3. Rewa Under Modi's Spell?

BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, has thrown his hat in the ring again. The Congress has fielded Neelam Mishra, wife of party MLA Abhay Mishra. Both of them were once the members of the BJP. Modi’s influence is palpable in this constituency

4. Tikamgarh: Caught In Middle

Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh again. The Congress has fielded Pankaj Ahirwar against him.

Although there is resentment among voters against Khatik, yet the people in this constituency are not acquainted with Ahirwar, which has become a problem for the Congress.

5. Damoh: Lodhi Vs Lodhi

BJP’s Rahul Lodhi and Congress’s Tarwar Lodhi have girded up their loins in Damoh. The BJP performed well in the assembly election. There are two ministers from this area in the state cabinet.

A minister Prahlad Patel represented this constituency in the Lok Sabha. So, the ruling party is in an advantageous position in this seat.

6. Saffaronised Hoshangabad

Likewise, Hoshangabad has been a traditional seat of the BJP. Party’s Darshan Singh Choudhary has locked horns with Congress’s Sanjay Sharma in battle of the ballot. Sharma is an influential leader, but BJP’s sway over the constituency has come handy for Choudhary. All the eight assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency are with the BJP. The ruling party’s strength is evident in the ongoing election.