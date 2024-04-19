Bhopal: Scared Of Losing Chair, Chhindwara Mayor Went To BJP, Returns To Cong

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor of Chhindwara Vikram Ahake who recently joined the BJP has returned to the Congress giving a shock to the ruling dispensation. Ahake who returned to the Congress on the polling day in Chhindwara on Friday appealed to people to vote for party candidate Nakul Nath.

Ahake released a video on Friday saying has felt guilty since the day he joined another party. It seemed he had done something wrong to the person who worked for the development of Chhindwara, Ahake said in the video. He does not know what will happen to him in the future, Ahake said, appealing to voters to vote for Nakul. The BJP got a shock after Ahake released the video. The ruling party leaders contacted Ahaka, but he said he would remain with the Congress.

Scared of losing the post of Mayor, Ahake joined the BJP which wooed 12 councillors of Chhindwara Municipal Corporation. Because the councillors quit the Congress, the BJP is in majority in the corporation, so they may bring a no-trust motion and remove Ahake. It is because of this fear that he defected to the BJP, but by wooing him back Kamal Nath has created a problem for the BJP on the polling day.