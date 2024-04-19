MP: Panel Formed To Probe Fake Bill Scam In Indore Says IMC commissioner

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma on Thursday announced that a committee had been constituted to probe fake bill payment scam.

“The panel will verify payment and others of the five firms. It would also ascertain the departments in which the firm worked and the payment it received,” he added. Verma further said that firms’ payment history would be checked and their pending payments would be put on hold.

Following an FIR by IMC, a police investigation was already underway. The mayor too had shot off a letter on Wednesday seeking impartial probe by a high-level committee.

Fake Bill Scam

Five firms raised 20 fake bills worth Rs 28 crore. They even got these bills audited and forwarded accounts department for verification. Executive Engineer Sunil Gupta of drainage and water engineering department of the IMC had filed a complaint with the MG Road police station in this regard. These bills relate to drainage lines laid in New Gandhi Palace, New Govardhan Nagar, Jagdish Puri etc in 2018 and 2019.

The firms involved are King Construction owned by Zakir, Green Construction owned by Mohammad Siddiq, New Construction of Mohammad Sajid, Janvi Construction of Rahul Madera and Kshitij owned by Rahul’s wife Renu Badera.

Land worth crores given to seer alleges LoP Choukse

Leader of Opposition Chintu Choukse claimed that Indore Municipal Corporation had a cowshed in front of Yashwant Sagar Lake. The cowshed houses 600 cows. There is also a hospital for the cows.

The IMC spends Rs 2 crore annually on the cowshed. He alleged that the IMC gave the land Sant Achyutananda Maharaj on the first day of Navratri. Since then, the saint had been occupying the land with his five disciples. Arrangements had also been made for the saint to stay on the said land. Choukse alleged that land worth crores was handed over to the saint without IMC issuing any order.

He further alleged no proposal of handing over the cowshed land to saint was raised and accepted in the IMC.