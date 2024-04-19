Indore: Teenager Claims His Life, Was On Bail For A Rape Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Aerodrome police station area on Wednesday.

He is an accused in a minor’s rape case and had come out on bail around three months back. The exact reason behind his suicide is not clear, so far, and his family also could not shed any light.

The family members said he was operating his mobile phone and told his younger brother to leave the room. After a while, he was found hanging in the room. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vivek Soni, a resident of Laxmipuri.

Before being sent to jail in the minor’s rape case, he was working in a footwear company. The police began a probe and conducted a post-mortem.

Youth’s decomposed body found hanging

A decomposed body of a 22-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling at his place under Dwarkapuri police station on Wednesday. He was living alone on rent.

When a foul smell started coming from his room, the landlord knocked on the door, and when there was no response, he informed the police. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajendra, a resident of Khargone.

He was a street food vendor and was living on rent in Guru Shankar Nagar. The reason behind his extreme decision has not been established yet.