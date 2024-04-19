Indore: Speeding Car Crashes Into Marriage Function; 3 Children Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three children were injured after driver lost control over a speeding car and crashed it into a marriage function under MG Road police station on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Sabnis Bagh around 2 pm. The police have seized the car. According to police, accused driver Azhar of Juna Risala, was arrested and car seized.

The accused is a final-year engineering student of a city college. He was driving with his female friend when he suddenly lost control over the wheels and car crashed into the wedding tent. Three children were playing in the premises sustained injuries. The injured children have been identified as Sonali (17), Harshit (11), and Abhinav (13).

They were rushed to hospital, where they were discharged after treatment. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the girl was driving the car and lost control. However, it wasn't clear when she got out of the car after the incident.

Read Also Indore Construction Company Official Falls Prey To Rs 19 L Cyber Fraud

XUV hits three young woman on two-wheeler

A similar incident occurred near Dhakkan Wala Kuan Square on Thursday afternoon when a speeding XUV hit three young women riding a two-wheeler.

Fortunately, they sustained minor injuries and did not lodge a complaint with police. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media.