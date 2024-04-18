Indore Construction Company Official Falls Prey To Rs 19 L Cyber Fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare type of cybercrime, a conman not only duped an officer of a construction company of Rs 1 lakh but also borrowed a loan of Rs 18 lakh using the complainant's details after downloading a remote access mobile app on his mobile phone. The crime branch has received a complaint and the investigation is on into the case.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the complaint from Morena came to the office and informed that he is employed in a renowned construction company and is posted in Kerala. On March 28, he was on his way to Mangalore from Kasaragod district when he received a call from Hotstar and the caller informed that his subscription amount would be deducted from his bank account.

After a few hours, the complainant decided not to renew his subscription and searched the customer care number of Hotstar on the internet. He found a number, which was not the original number but unaware of the authenticity of the number he called that number and told the receiver to cancel his subscription.

The conman, who received the call, assured him that he would help him with the same. Then, the conman asked him to download a remote access app on his mobile phone. The complainant downloaded the mobile app and the conman got access to his mobile phone. The conman told him to make a transaction of Rs 10 to proceed further.

After that the accused managed to transfer Rs 1,00,000 from his bank account. He later took a loan of Rs 18 lakh using the complainant's details. The complainant informed the officer that he had received some messages about the loan procedure but could not see the messages at that time. After the procedure, he checked his account balance and found that Rs 1 lakh were deducted from his bank account. He made a phone call to his bank when he was informed that someone had taken a loan of Rs 18 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were transferred to another bank account thus he became a victim of cybercrime. Later, he lodged a complaint with the helpline number of the national cybercrime portal.

Dandotoiya said that a written complaint was received from the complainant and the investigation is on to gather information about the accused. As the incident happened in Kerala so the crime branch would pass on the information to Kerala police after the investigation.