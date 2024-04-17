MP: Worker Injured In Indore Firecracker Unit Explosion Dies; His Two Colleagues Stable

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the three labourers injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a shed-like structure at the factory, about five km from Amba Chandan village near Indore, they said.

The three injured workers were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Rohit Parmanand (20), who was seriously injured in the blast, was put on life support. He was in a state of shock after the incident and despite all the efforts, he could not be saved, Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director (health services) of Choithram Hospital, told PTI.

The condition of two other workers, Arjun Rathore (27) and Umesh Chauhan (29), who suffered serious burns in the explosion, is stable at present, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said that the body of the deceased worker has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the cracker unit owner Mohammed Shakir Khan at Mhow police station under the Explosives Act as well as the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (culpable homicide), he said.

Khan has been on the run since the explosion and the police have formed teams to search for him, the official said.

The explosion took place when the labourers were engaged in making 'rassi' bombs in the factory at a field in a forest area, about 25 km from Indore city.

The factory, named 'Ali Fireworks,' was run by Khan. Though only 15 kg of gunpowder was allowed to be stored in the factory at a time, it was found during inspection at the site that much more quantity was stored there, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Charanjit Singh Hooda said.