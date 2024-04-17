IIM Indore To Undergo Expansion, Infra Projects Worth ₹432 Cr Inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant stride towards augmenting its educational infrastructure, Indian Institute of Management Indore launched its much-awaited Group VIII Project – ‘ABHYUDAYA’.

Institute director Prof Himanshu Rai inaugurated the project worth Rs 432 crores (plus GST), with a traditional Bhumi Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The ceremony for the ABHYUDAYA project was conducted in a traditional Vaidik manner.

Rai expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “ABHYUDAYA represents a leap forward for IIM Indore, aligning our infrastructure with our educational aspirations. This expansion will not only enhance our academic offerings but also significantly contribute to the holistic development of our students and faculty.”

This project is the institute’s commitment to sustainable development and moving towards a net-zero campus. By integrating advanced environmental technologies such as solar power systems and solar water heating, the project aims to minimise reliance on non-renewable energy sources, significantly reducing the campus's carbon footprint.

The introduction of a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant will allow the institute for the recycling of wastewater, reducing water consumption and preventing environmental contamination. Additionally, the comprehensive landscaping plans include the use of native plant species and the development of green spaces that enhance biodiversity while providing ecological benefits like natural cooling and air purification.

“These initiatives reflect our dedication to creating an eco-friendly learning environment that aligns with global sustainability standards and helps prepare students to be conscientious future leaders,” said Rai.

ABHYUDAYA envisages the construction of state-of-the-art academic facilities, including a new academic building tailored to accommodate 870 students across multi-storey hostel blocks. It also includes the establishment of offices for 70 faculty members and the same number of staff and associates, alongside residential quarters for 32 faculty members.

“These enhancements are designed to bolster IIM Indore’s capabilities in delivering world-class education and fostering an environment conducive to academic and professional excellence,” Rai said.

Central to the new expansion are the academic buildings, which will house versatile learning spaces, including six large classrooms, each with a capacity of 150, six medium-sized rooms accommodating 75, and three small rooms for gatherings of 30 participants. These spaces are complemented by 70 new offices for faculty, lounges, and administrative zones, all equipped with modern cafeterias to provide vibrant communal areas for students and staff.

Further enhancing the academic landscape at IIM Indore, the project introduces an MDC Academic Block and Incubation Centre. This innovative hub will support Management Development Programmes and feature specialised facilities for our DPM participants and various virtual learning programmes, offering an ecosystem ripe for knowledge creation and entrepreneurial endeavour.

“Residential accommodations are a cornerstone of ABHYUDAYA, with the construction of a high-rise hostel equipped with 870 single occupancy rooms, each with its own attached bathroom, promising comfortable and private living arrangements for our students. Additionally, a dedicated MDC accommodation block will provide modern lodging solutions for visiting faculty and guests. The infrastructure also includes a new dining hall capable of serving 300 students simultaneously and a terrace food court, set to become a social hotspot for engaging community interactions,” Rai said.

Achieving a GRIHA 5-star rating (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), this project incorporates adaptive state-of-the-art technology and future-resilient design elements tailored for environmental efficiency and comfort. The buildings are meticulously oriented to maximise natural sunlight and ventilation, which is crucial in reducing reliance on artificial heating and cooling. Features such as “Brise-Soleil” (an architectural feature of a building that reduces heat gain within that building by deflecting sunlight.) provide thermal comfort while minimising energy consumption. Additionally, with a forward-thinking approach to transportation, the campus promotes the use of electric vehicles by integrating electrical charging kiosks in 30% of its parking areas, demonstrating a holistic commitment to environmentally friendly development and a net-zero energy goal.

The new infrastructure is thoughtfully integrated with the existing campus structures via a ceremonial walkway, enhancing connectivity and accessibility. This integration extends to its sophisticated water and waste management systems. It includes separate treatments for brown and grey water and the segregation of dry and wet waste, emphasising sustainability at every turn. The use of recyclable materials and the generation of 1800 KW of solar power further minimise the environmental footprint. Inside, the air quality is significantly improved with the installation of MERV-8 filters and UVGI systems in Air Handling Units.

All classrooms are designed to support online, offline, and hybrid teaching, equipped with cutting-edge technology to facilitate a dynamic learning environment. Furthermore, energy efficiency is optimised throughout the campus with the use of occupancy sensors for lighting and air conditioning, ensuring that resources are utilised judiciously. These advanced features not only promote a healthier, more sustainable campus but also align with IIM Indore's mission to foster an educational setting that is both innovative and conscientious.

Upon completion, ABHYUDAYA will mark a significant advance in educational infrastructure at IIM Indore, featuring state-of-the-art facilities designed for sustainability. This project not only sets a new standard in eco-friendly campus development but also moves us closer to achieving a net-zero impact, demonstrating our commitment to responsible and innovative educational environments.