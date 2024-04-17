Indore: Restaurant Owner Put In Lockup For A Night, Accuses Police Of Assault

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A restaurant owner was allegedly thrashed by police in the Lasudia area on Monday night. He was at his restaurant when the police slapped and thrashed him. He and his employees were taken to the police station where they were put in the lockup and were booked under preventive sections.

The incident took place at Utsah Restaurant located in Scheme Number 78 near BRTS late on Monday. Owner Rajendra Dhanotiya aka Raju Bhaiya informed the Free Press that he runs the hotel after taking all the permissions from the authorities. ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani along with some policemen reached there and slapped him at the restaurant.

The police later took Dhanotiya and his employees to the Lasudia police station where they were allegedly beaten up with a belt by the police. On receiving information, his acquaintances reached the police station and asked the ACP the reason for beating him and bringing him to the police station, but the officer did not give any reason. When some public representatives intervened, he stopped the beating and released them around 5 am.

Dhanotiya said that he operates the restaurant following all rules and regulations but he was treated like a criminal. On Wednesday, all the traders of the area would meet the Commissioner of Police against the incident. Dhanotiya has recently been included in the monitoring committee formed by the district collector for easy voting of differently abled and elderly people.

After the intervention of public representatives in the incident, the police seized the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed outside the restaurant in the morning.

ACP Lalchandani informed the Free Press that Dhanotiya was warned not to block the main road several times but he didn’t pay any heed so the action under prohibitory section has been taken against him. A letter is also being written to IMC to remove the encroachment there.