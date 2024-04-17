Indore: AIMP To Organise Lucky Draw Competition For Increasing Voting Percentage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bit to push industry employees to use their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) said that it will organise a lucky draw coupon competition for the employees reaching polling stations to cast a vote, in which the selected participant will be rewarded by it.

In a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner and SVEEP Plan chairman Shivam Verma, AIMP president Yogesh Mehta and secretary Tarun Vyas said that such innovative ideas go a long way in boosting voting percentage.

AIMP office-bearers and representatives from various industries and SVEEP Plan nodal officer Divyank Singh were present at the meeting held at City Bus Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was a platform for brainstorming ideas to elevate the voting percentage, with discussions revolving around innovative strategies to encourage voting among employees of various industries. Looking ahead to Election Day on May 13 in Indore, Verma outlined plans for extensive awareness campaigns through the SVEEP initiative. “The objective is to cultivate a festive atmosphere around voting, akin to the fervour seen during other civic campaigns, with the ultimate goal of positioning Indore as the premier city in terms of voter turnout,” he said.