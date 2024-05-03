MP: Land Registration Irregularity Crops Up in Cooperative Society

Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An irregularity in a cooperative society at Obari has deprived the farmers of their right to sell wheat at government rates.

At the time of registration of farmers’ names for procurement of wheat, the manager of the society and computer operator added the lands of a few farmers to those whose names matched with some middlemen. Now, the farmers are moving from pillar to post to sell their produce, official sources said. According to sources, in the cooperative society, Ramphal Patel, resident of Amarpatan Tehsil had 3.052 hectares. But when the computer operator of the society registered land, out of 3.052 hectares, 0.839 hectares were added to Ramphal’s land. He is a resident of the Khand area.

In the same registration, 0.550 hectares were included in the name of another person called Ramphal, a resident of Sidhauli. Similarly, the computer operator included 0.526 hectares in the name of Ramphale during the registration. Although the computer operator registered 5,494 hectares in the name of Sunita Patel, a resident of Kharamkhea in Amarpatan, she actually had 2.935 hectares. He separated 2.56 hectares from Ramashankar Sharma of Poster Kadwa village and added it to the name of Sunita Patel. Many such irregularities have been committed in the registration of land.

According to sources, the administrator of the cooperative society removed computer operator Rantu Singh from services. He will not be able to work in any cooperative society as computer operator. When the issue was raised before collector Anurag Verma, he said district supply officer (DSO) had been told to register an FIR, and an inquiry was going on.