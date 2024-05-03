MP: Amanganj Nagar Parishad  Chairperson in Lokayukta Net; She is Daughter of BJP MLA From Hatta

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chairperson of Amanganj Nagar Parishad, Panna district, was caught red-handed by Sagar Lokayukta police for taking bribe of Rs 30,000.

When caught she tried to bluster her way out by saying, ‘Jante Nahi Meri Maa Uma Devi Khati Hatta Se MLA Hai’, but the sleuths of Lokayukta were not impressed and booked her under the relevant section of PC Act. She was later released on bail.

SP Yogeshwar Sharma told Free Press that complainant Raghvendra Raj Modi, resident of Amanganj, is a contractor in the Parishad. An amount of Rs 1.30 lakh was pending with the chairperson Sarika Khatik for the payment. The chairperson was demanding Rs 40,000 from the contractor for releasing the payment. The contractor filed a complaint with the Lokayukta.

The DSP Manju Patel informed Free Press that the complainant had earlier paid Rs 10,000, and the amount of Rs 30,000 was given to the chairman in her office. The moment she accepted the bribe amount and kept it in her purse, the Lokayukta team burst into the room and arrested her.

DSP Patel said apart from dropping her mother’s name she named another MLA, who she claimed was her ‘Bade Papa’. Apart from DSP Patel, the other team members were inspector Roshni Jain, inspector Ranjeet and several others.