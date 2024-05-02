MP Weather Update: Scorching Sun Grills State; Extreme Heat Waves From May 10

A-1 CREATION

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heat wave will continue in the state for five to eight days in the month of May. Apart from the eastern part of the state, the impact will be more in the Gwalior-Chambal region. There may be severe heat between May 10 to 17 and in the last days of the month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There may be more rainfall than normal in the state in May. This will happen due to the activation of Western Disturbance.

On the very first day of May, the day temperature in 9 cities of the state crossed 40 degrees. Khargone was the hottest and recorded the temperature at 42.4 degrees. IMD, Bhopal has forecasted hot winds on May 3 and 4.

On May 4 and 5, heat waves may prevail in Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Khargone and Khandwa.

On the first day of May, it also remained hot. The highest temperature recorded in Khargone was 42.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Khandwa also remained at 42.1 degrees. 40.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Malanjkhand, 40.5 degrees in Satna, 40.6 degrees in Rewa, 40.8 degrees in Khajuraho, 40.8 degrees in Mandla, 41 degrees in Sidhi-Damoh.

Meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that there will be a mixed effect of weather in the first week of May. There will be intense heat till May 4. There will be fluctuations in temperature till May 10, but after that there will be severe heat.

According to the Meteorological Department, the mercury will be 45 degrees or more in Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Maihar, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Datia, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Morena, Rajgarh, Raisen, Shajapur, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri and Vidisha districts. Among these, there will be intense heat in Gwalior-Chambal division as well as some cities of Malwa-Nimar. The mercury can reach 48 degrees in Khajuraho and Naugaon of Chhatarpur.

The temperature in Bhopal is expected to be between 44 to 45 degrees, while the temperature can remain this high in Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain also. Gwalior will experience the maximum heat among big cities.