MP Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh Offers Lift To Newly-Wed Couple In His Fortuner; Heart-Winning Video Surfaces

Raghogarh (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh's kind gesture earned heaps of praises as he offered a lift to a newly-wed couple in his Fortuner car after spotting them on a bike on a hot afternoon.

The Raghogarh MLA, who is currently busy campaigning for his father and stalwart Digvijaya Singh in Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh, was returning after addressing a rally. On the way, he spotted a bride and groom struggling on a two-wheeler amid scorching sun. He asked his driver to stop the car and offered the couple a ride to home in his car.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, Jaivardhan can be seen offering the lift to the new couple. "Baitho mere saath, araam se baithao bahu ko (Come, sit with me. Make sure the my sister is comfortable)," Jaivardhan said to the groom.

The couple smiled, got down from the bike and sat in the back seat of the Jaivardhan's lavish black Fortuner.

According to the information, the newly-wed couple had gone to offer prayers in the temple. They were returning from the temple on bike amid soaring temperature.

When the family members saw the bride and groom getting down from the expensive Fortuner car, they were surprised. Later, the MLA himself opened the car gate for the couple, welcoming the bride as his sister.