'Chunav Ke Baad Kisi Ka Truck Nahi Pakda Jaega,' MP Minister Aidal Singh Kansana's Controversial Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Phase-3 Voting

MP Lok Sabha Elections: ‘No Sand Mafia Would Be Caught Post-Elections,’ Claims Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana 5 Days Ahead Of Phase-3 Voting | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): State Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana has sparked a controversy after a video-- in which he can be heard consoling the politicians that no action would be taken against sand mafias, went viral on social media.

The statement was captured on camera while Kansana was addressing an election campaign in Gwalior-Chambal, infamous for crime and sand mining, ahead of phase 3 voting.

Notably, nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including three from the Gwalior-Chambal region, will vote on May 7.

In the viral video, Agriculture Minister Kansana can be seen addressing a gathering at the Karh Dham temple complex located in the Noorabad area. Addressing the panchayat, he claimed, “No stones will be thrown at anyone after elections. No one's sand-laden or stone-laden tractor will be caught after the elections. If someone's tractor is caught, then call me; it is my responsibility.”

#WATCH | 'Chunav Ke Baad Kisi Ka Tractor Nahi Pakda Jaega...': MP Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana's Controversial Statement #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/ZBjP2hj2lW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 2, 2024

He continued, “We know that our people are indulged in the stone and sand business, and this is not a crime. If we don’t do this, people and relatives in our society will indulge in wrongdoings like theft and all. This will spoil the image of our society and the lives of our children.”

Chambal is known throughout the state for the sand mafia. Despite the ban by the Supreme Court, till date, the government and administration have not been able to stop the illegal mining, and the officer who tried to stop this mafia has been killed.

Minister Kansana is held responsible for the prevailing and increasing illegal practices in the region. In such a situation, this video of Kansana went viral on social media, which could turn out to be advantageous for the opposition.