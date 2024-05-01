MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I Wear ₹15 Lakh Watch, Who Can Dare To Buy Me?”, Congress Turncoat Akshay Kanti Bam Clears Air On Joining BJP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Kant Bam, who ran for Congress, has cleared all the confusions about him switching to BJP. He made these remarks during a media interaction in Alirajpur on Tuesday.

During a media interaction, he expressed his commitment to bringing Ram Rajya and labeled himself as a devotee of Lord Ram. He attended a meeting at the BJP power center with Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Upon being asked, if he was fearful about anything, he denied any fear and asserted that he had previously sought a ticket from the Congress for the challenging Ayodhya constituency (Indore-4 Assembly seat). Regarding any potential deal for joining the BJP, "Who would offer a deal to someone wearing a watch worth 15 lakhs?"

When asked about switching parties, Akshay Kant Bam talked about his strong belief in Lord Ram and how it's essential to make the organisation stronger to create a better society. "I came here to become a small worker. I am very happy that Kailash Vijayvargiya held my hand and taught me to speak. I gave my first speech in Alirajpur. This will be remembered for a lifetime," he said.

He stressed the importance of everyone in the country understanding and working towards making India prosperous. He asked people to carefully think about his decision. Also, he thanked Kailash Vijayvargiya for guiding him and giving him the opportunity to speak.

For the questions regarding his legal issues, Bam mentioned that his case would be reviewed by the court on May 10 to determine if he would face charges under Section 307. Therefore, he awaits the court's decision.