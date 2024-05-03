MP: Listed Criminal Held, Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police on Thursday laid their hands on a listed criminal, who had stolen two vehicles.

The police said that one of the vehicles was stolen six months ago, while another seven years ago. Both the vehicles were seized from his possession, the police added.

Hanumanganj police station TI Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the police received a tip-off about a suspicious man at Samanantar road, who was trying to sell a two-wheeler at low rates. The police rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect on the scene, who identified himself as Raja Miyan, 33.

On being questioned about the two-wheeler, he told the police that he had stolen it from Hamidia road six months ago. When he was further interrogated, he told the cops that he had also stolen a motorcycle from the MP Nagar area seven years ago, which was kept at his house. The police seized both the vehicles valued at Rs 1.15 lakh. As claimed by the police, the accused has four charges of assault and theft registered against him.

2 booked for abusing sanitation workers over segregating waste

Two brothers were booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with three sanitation workers for asking them to segregate wet and dry waste in ward no. 15 under Gautam Nagar police station on Thursday. According to the report, sanitation workers were involved in door-to-door garbage collection when Tariq and his younger brother Chhotu were dumping the garbage.

When the sanitation workers told them to separate wet and dry garbage, this irked the brothers, who started using abusive words and misbehaved with the sanitation workers. Mohammed Sajid, one of the sanitation workers, said, “We somehow managed to flee the spot and went to the Gautam Nagar police station. The police have registered a case against Tariq and Chhotu.” A case under section 186 and 506 of IPC was registered against the accused.