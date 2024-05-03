 MP: Four Sanjeevani Clinics Across Sehore a Failure, Doctors Missing at Some, Others Locked Up
The construction works of one of them are still underway, and the ailing people turning up at the clinics are not being able to avail its benefits.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 03:54 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The innovation by the Sehore’s health department of opening four Sanjeevani clinics across various wards of the city has proven to be a complete failure.

Some of them have been handed over to the nurses and the doctors have not been showing up there, while the others are locked up. The construction works of one of them are still underway, and the ailing people turning up at the clinics are not being able to avail its benefits. It is noteworthy that the Sanjeevani clinics had been set up at a cost of crores of rupees, owing to the jam-packed Sehore district hospital, which sees a huge footfall of patients daily.

However, due to the laxity of the officials, the Sanjeevani clinics are in a shambles. The one located in Ward number 19 was opened before the assembly elections in the state in 2023, but has no boundary wall and no boring for water arrangements. Thus, it has been locked up after inauguration.

Assistant Engineer of the Sehore municipality, Ramesh Verma told Free Press that the construction work of one of the Sanjeevani clinics shall be completed soon. Sehore’s Chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Sudhir Dehariya said that all the Sanjeevani Clinics will become operational after the Model code of conduct is lifted from the state.

