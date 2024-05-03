MP: Owners of Marriage Gardens Pay Garbage-Collection Tax After Being Sealed For Non Payment

Representative Image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The owners of three marriage gardens in the city have deposited the door-to-door garbage-collection tax after the officials of the civic body sealed these marriage gardens for not paying it.

Commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation Rajkumar Khatri directed the marriage garden owners to pay the garbage-collection tax, but when they did not do so, the civic body sealed the marriage gardens. Afterwards, they paid the tax. Revenue officer of the municipal corporation Brajesh Tiwari said Malaiya Marriage Garden, Green Valley Marriage Garden and Radha Krishna Marriage Garden had to pay Rs 1.78 lakh each to the civic body for collecting garbage.

Another marriage garden, Jannat Marriage Garden, also deposited the tax for collecting garbage. The municipal corporation directed the owners of marriage gardens in the city on April 23 that they should deposit garbage-collection tax within three days. When they did not pay the tax, the civic body served notices on the directors of the marriage gardens. They were asked to deposit the tax within three days, but they did not pay any heed to the notices.

In the notices, it was stated that if they failed to pay the amount, their licences would be cancelled and the marriage gardens sealed. When the issue was raised before Tiwari, he said the civic body had issued notices to the marriage garden owners, asking them to pay the garbage- collection tax. It was also mentioned in the notices that if they did not pay the charges, their registration will not be renewed, and their marriage gardens would be sealed, he said.

Four marriage gardens sealed

The civic body sealed four marriage gardens – Aman Marriage Garden, Astha Century Marriage Garden, MS Marriage Garden and Adarsh Marriage Garden on Wednesday.