MP Board Class 10, 12 Exams: Tribal Girls School in Anuppur Logs 100% Board Result

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal CM Rise Girls school in Badra gram panchayat of Anuppur district has achieved a remarkable 100% result in MP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations.

Among the 113 girls who appeared for the exams, an impressive 111 students have secured first-division marks in both grades. The school has implemented a series of distinctive measures contributing to this outstanding result. As soon as students pass the 9th and 11th grades, they start preparing for board exams. During the summer holidays in May and June, teachers of all subjects start coaching students with short-answer questions. Each teacher creates a WhatsApp group for their subject and sends study materials. Students continue their board exam preparation even during the summer holidays.

Principal Bhargavendra Singh said that parent-teacher meeting attendance was low in the school. So, all parents contact numbers were collected, and regular communication via phone was initiated to guide them toward achieving excellent exam results. Seema Soni, the nodal officer and assistant director of the Tribal Affairs Department, highlights the various initiatives taken by the department for good exam results. The principals of these schools were trained at IIM Indore and IIT BHU.

In the 94 CM Rise schools, operated in 89 development blocks of the state by the tribal affairs department, 68% of students passed the 10th grade, with 36% of them scoring in the first division. Similarly, in the 12th grade, 63% of students passed, with 40% scoring in the first division.