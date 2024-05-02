MP: Supreme Court Dismisses Kamal Nath Government Amendment in MPPSC-19 Recruitment

Supreme Court of India | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dismissing the amendment made by Kamal Nath government for MPPSC recruitment, Supreme Court has upheld the High Court judgment of double bench judge bench of justice Sujoy Paul and Dwarka Dhish Bansal in its judgment which had declared amendment in rules for MP Public service Commission (MPPSC)-2019 declared ‘unconstitutional’.

HC had directed government and MPPSC to conduct recruitment process as per un-amended rules and meritorious candidates of all category should be selected against unreserved seats in each and every stage of recruitment otherwise, objective of reservation will not be fulfilled.

However, SC has dismissed HC’s order of other bench of Justice Sheel Nagu. The bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal had declared an amendment dated February 17, 2020 in Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules 2015 for state service examination 2019 as ultra vires and unconstitutional and directed the state government and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to conduct and complete its recruitment process in consonance with unamended examination rules 2015, as per the order.

MPPSC issued an advertisement on November 14, 2019 proposing to select candidates for 571 posts in the State services in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules, 2015. The preliminary examination took place on January 12, 2020. The total number of candidates who registered for the preliminary examination stood at 3,64,877 but only 3,18,130 of them actually appeared for the examination.

At that stage, on 17.02.2020, Rule 4 of the Rules of 2015 was amended by the State of Madhya Pradesh. Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur said, “Over 200 candidates of general category had also filed two Special Leave Petitions demanding not to include reserved category candidate against unreserved category, has also been dismissed. Besides, two SLPs in support of Justice Sheel Nagu order, has also been dismissed.”