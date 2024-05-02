Indore-Mhow Trains Cancelled Till May 15; All You Need To Know

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trains operating between Indore - Mhow have been cancelled for 15 days, starting Thursday. The decision to temporary discontinue the trains is the ongoing development work for Mhow Yard Remodeling, Rau-Mhow Doubling and Mhow-Patalpani Broad Gauge Line Project.

A two-day meeting was held by the officials of the construction department of Ratlam division with CRS (Commissioner of Railway Safety) regarding the projects. Also two dates have been fixed for CRS inspection.

Operation of long distance trains altered

Inspection will be conducted on one of the fixed dates. In such a situation, the operation of trains between Mhow-Indore will be completely stopped for 15 days from May 7 or 10. Long distance trains running from Mhow will be operated from Indore and Laxmibai Nagar railway stations.

An officer associated with the construction department said that the work of Rau-Mhow doubling and Mhow-Patalpani broad gauge line has almost been completed. Tracks have also been laid on Platform-1 and 4 at Mhow Railway Station, hence yard remodeling work will be done at Mhow Station. In this, work like removing extra lines, signalling, and adding new lines will be done.

15 days needed to complete the work

No work will be done on May 13 as it is the voting day. Due to this mega block, Malwa Express, Kamakhya Express, Yesvantpur, Prayagraj and Rewa Express currently running from Mhow, will be run from Indore or Ujjain, while Mhow - Bhopal Intercity will be run from Indore. The DEMU train running from Mhow to Ratlam will also be short terminated in Indore.