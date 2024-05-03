MP: Liquor Worth ₹3.64 Crore, Arms, Gifts Confiscated in Morena After The Imposition of The Model Code of Conduct

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Joint teams consisting of the policemen and the officials of the district administration have swung into action to conduct free and fair voting after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

The teams confiscated liquor worth Rs 3.64 crore, arms and gifts meant for the voters from different areas in the district. A team of SST has been deployed on the borders adjacent to the district to keep an eye on the vehicles. The policemen also seized various items made of silver and other metals. The district administration sent out a message to the criminals that they should not try to create any disturbance in the election.

Cases have been registered against 14, 136 criminals and 15, 750 have been bound out. They have been told to keep away from causing troubles. The police and paramilitary forces took out flag marches with JCB machines in villages. They appealed to voters to cast votes without fear. Many criminals have also been told to go out of the district. Forty-five criminals, carrying reward on their heads, have been sent to jail.

In the same way, the police arrested 1,226 criminals with permanent warrants and sent them to jails. After the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the police confiscated 145 illegal arms from 128 criminals and more than 200 cartridges. The police registered 119 criminal cases against them. The officials also worked to raise awareness about the importance of casting votes.