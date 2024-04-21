MP Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Scindia Richest Of All; Betul Candidate Poorest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP candidate from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia is the richest among all the candidates who are in fray in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election. His assets stand at Rs 424 crore including those held by spouse, dependents and in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). The Congress candidate from Betul Ramu Tekam is the poorest among all the candidates.

He owns assets worth Rs 7.9 lakh. Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul (ST) seats will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7. In Sagar constituency, BJP’s Lata Wankhede owns movable assets worth Rs 2.8 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 14.4 crore.

Her Congress counterpart Guddu Raja Bundela holds movable assets worth Rs 7.5 crore and immovable assets totaling Rs 44 crore. Similarly, BJP’s Durgadas Uikey from Betul has movable assets of Rs 82.8 lakh and immovable assets of Rs 1 crore. In Bhind, BJP’s Sandhya Ray lists has assets worth Rs 2 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 7.6 crore. Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya has movable assets worth Rs 71 lakh and immovable assets of Rs 2 crore.

In Morena, BJP’s Shivmangal Singh Tomar has disclosed movable assets worth Rs 42 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore while his Congress counterpart Satyapal Singh holds movable assets worth Rs 60 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 2 crore. The BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, owns movable assets worth Rs 2.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.5 crore.

Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma holds movable assets worth Rs 1.9 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore. In Rajgarh, BJP’s Rodmal Nagar has declares movable assets worth Rs 1 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.5 crore while Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh has listed movable assets worth Rs 12.4 crore and immovable assets of Rs 37.8 crore.

BJP candidate from Bhopal Alok Sharma owns assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6 crore whereas Congress candidate Arun Shrivastav owns movable assets worth Rs 1.6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 14.6 crore. In Guna, Congress counterpart Yadvendra Singh holds movable assets worth Rs 41.1 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.5 crore.