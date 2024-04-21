 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Will Congress Dare To Remove Saffron Colour From Its Party Flag,' Questions CM Yadav
The change in the colour of the logo of public broadcaster Doordarshan News from red to orange has sparked off a political row, with the opposition terming it as "grossly illegal" and reflecting a "pro-BJP bias".

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid objections raised by opposition parties over the change in the colour of the logo of public broadcaster Doordarshan News from red to orange, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday asked if the Congress would dare to remove the saffron colour from its flag. Yadav, in a statement, said the Leftists and Opposition parties did not understand that saffron is a symbol of sacrifice and renunciation and the Sun is the carrier of culture.

The change in the colour of the logo of public broadcaster Doordarshan News from red to orange has sparked off a political row, with the opposition terming it as "grossly illegal" and reflecting a "pro-BJP bias". The public broadcaster unveiled the "new look" DD News last week. Reacting to the allegations made by the opposition parties, Yadav accused the opposition parties of insulting the entire Sanatan and Hindu culture.

‘RaGa always questions Army’s valour ‘

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Agnipath scheme, saying that he always questions the valour of the Army. "From the very beginning, the thinking of Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi is worrying for the country.

He always questions the valour of the Army, and questions the Agniveer scheme. I hope he will correct his mistake after coming to Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said. This comes after Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Indian Army was against the idea of the Agnipath scheme adding that this policy was a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all decisions regarding it were taken in the Prime Minister's Office.

