MP: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Stops His Convoy, Joins Mahavir Jayanti Procession (WATCH)

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amid intense campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stopped his convoy and joined a procession taken out in honour of Lord Mahavir while he was on his way out of Guna on Sunday.

Scindia reportedly got down from his car, offered prayers to Lord Mahavir and took his blessings. The Civil Aviation Minister performed the aarti of Lord Mahavir and interacted with the people from the Jain community.

"This morning, while leaving from Guna, we witnessed the Shobha Yatra organised on the occasion of Lord Mahavir Jayanti. I wish that the blessings of Lord Mahavira, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the whole world, remain in all of us," Scindia said in a post on 'X' while sharing an edited video of the Yatra.

Scindia who has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Guna had come to hold public meetings in tribal areas of his constituency on Saturday.

Guna will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7, along with eight other parliamentary seats in the state.

The Congress party has fielded Rao Yadavendra Singh against Scindia for the seat.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Congress managed to win only one seat.