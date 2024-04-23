Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaves Many Seats To Mercy Of God

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election is held for 29 Lok Sabha seats, but the Congress seems to have left a few seats to the mercy of God.

Six constituencies went to polls on April 19, and polling for 29 seats is yet to be held. The party’s electioneering is, however, going on at a snail’s pace in many constituencies.

The Congress has not stepped up canvassing in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Dewas, Ujjain, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Rewa, Betul, Damoh, and in many other seats.

The senior leaders of the Congress have not campaigned for the party candidates fighting from these seats. Nor have the contestants themselves perked up their electioneering.

There are several seats in the state, which the BJP has been winning for several years. So, the Congress seems to have given up hope to win them.

Although the BJP is batting on a strong wicket in these seats, the party is firing on all cylinders.

Polling in Bhopal division and Malwa-Nimar region will take place in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Polling in these areas will be held on May 7 and 13, but the Congress’s electioneering is very weak in this region.

On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been organising road shows and addressing public meetings.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are addressing meetings in the state. The BJP is pulling out all the stops in these constituencies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has visited the state only once, and Priyanka Gandhi has yet to make a trip.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public rally in Satna in place of Rahul Gandhi.

The candidates, the Congress has fielded from the seats where it is weak, are not highly-seasoned.

Local leaders are also not seen with the party candidates. Therefore, the Congress’s campaigning needs verve.