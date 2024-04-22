Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security Beefed Up For Modi’s Road Show; 25 IPS Officers, 2500 Police Personnel Deployed

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s mega roadshow on Wednesday. Modi’s roadshow in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, would cover a distance of 1.5 km from the old Vidhan Sabha to New Market area. Around 2500 police personnel, along with 25 IPS officers will be in charge of the security in the city during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Prime Minister's roadshow will start at 7.30 pm from Old Vidhansabha, proceed to the area in front of Raj Bhawan, then pass through Roshanpura square to reach Apex Bank road. It will return to Old Vidhansabha via Roshanpura Square, Arera Hills, Minto Hall, and PHQ Trijunction. Traffic police have issued advisory, requesting commuters to avoid certain routes on the day in wake of the PM’s road show.

Read Also MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address Grand Gathering At Dhar On April 27

A full route rehearsal-cum-security sanitisation for the proposed PM’s roadshow will be held on Tuesday. Barricades have been placed in front of the Apex bank TT Nagar area, PHQ Trijunction, Arera Hills area, Roshanpura square and the Raj Bhawan Trijunction from where the PM’s roadshow will pass. Commissioner of police (CP) Harinaryanachari Mishra took stock of all the preparations on Monday to ensure order and smooth conduct of the road show.

Speaking to Free Press, the CP said that around 2500 police personnel, along with 25 IPS officers of Bhopal shall be deployed for law-and-order upkeep in the city amid the VIP movement. The Prime Minister shall be provided a three-layer security during his Bhopal visit, which will include SPG commandos and personnel from top-notch security agencies of the state, said the commissioner of police..

Pathway to be laid for spectators too: CP

CP Harinaryanachari Mishra said that a pathway shall also be laid on both sides of the road during PM Modi’s roadshow for the spectators arriving to witness the event.

Traffic to remain diverted on routes…

Deputy Commissioner of police (Traffic) Sanjay Singh shed light on the traffic diversion plan. He said vehicular movement will completely remain prohibited from Narsinghgarh trijunction to Lalghati, VIP road to Polytechnic square and Gandhi park, and from Rangmahal Talkies to Bharat talkies and Hamidia road on Wednesday, the day scheduled for roadshow.

People commuting from Rangmahal Talkies to Bharat Talkies will have to pass through Banganga square, Khatlapura, PHQ trijunction and Lily talkies to connect to Bharat talkies. Similarly, buses heading to Bhopal junction railway station and Nadra bus stand from TT Nagar will be able to pass through Link road number 2, Parshuram square, Board Office Square, DB Mall, Press Complex, EOW office, Maida Mill trijunction, Subhash Nagar ROB bridge, Prabhat square and Pul Bogda to reach their destination.