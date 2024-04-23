 MP Board Result 2024: Class 5 & 8 Board Result To Be Declared On April 23; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Board Result 2024: Class 5 & 8 Board Result To Be Declared On April 23; Check Details

MP Board Result 2024: Class 5 & 8 Board Result To Be Declared On April 23; Check Details

The results will be declared soon, and students can access them online through the official website - rskmp.in.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Education Center (MPSEC) is gearing up to announce the official MP Board Result 2024 for classes 5th and 8th. The results will be declared on April 23, and students can access them online through the official website - rskmp.in.

According to MPSEC, the results are to be announced on April 23.

The MP Board result will display subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, grade, and overall status, accessible by name on the website. Stay tuned to the official website for updates on MPBSE results for both classes 5 and 8.

Read Also
MP: Dozen Special Trains Introduced To Accommodate Summer Vacation Rush; Check List Below
article-image

Over 8 lakh students appeared for class 5 Board exam

Candidates can check their MP Board 5th and 8th results and download their online mark sheets by using their roll number and other login credentials on the official website. The MP Board 5th and 8th exams 2024 were conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. Last year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 5th exam, and in the MP Board 8th exam 2023, around 7.70 lakh students appeared.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and announcements regarding the MP Board Result 2024 on the official website rskmp.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Students Bag NASA Awards For Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Indian Students Bag NASA Awards For Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Telangana TS Board 2024 Result: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scores Releasing Tomorrow

Telangana TS Board 2024 Result: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scores Releasing Tomorrow

English Language Day 2024: Know Why It Is Celebrated And Its Significance

English Language Day 2024: Know Why It Is Celebrated And Its Significance

Aligarh Muslim University Welcomes First Woman Vice-Chancellor In 100+ Years – Who Is She?

Aligarh Muslim University Welcomes First Woman Vice-Chancellor In 100+ Years – Who Is She?

22% IIT Delhi Students Didn’t Get Placement In Last 5 Years, RTI Reveals

22% IIT Delhi Students Didn’t Get Placement In Last 5 Years, RTI Reveals