MP: Dozen Special Trains Introduced To Accommodate Summer Vacation Rush; Check List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the summer season arrives and vacation plans take shape, travelers planning to journey out of Bhopal may experience delays due to fully booked trains. The railways have also introduced several special trains, but they are also facing heavy demand.

According to information, more than 32 trains passing through Bhopal and other stations in Madhya Pradesh, serving about 50 stations, are running with over 70% of seats booked for one and a half to two months. However, the special train from RKMP to Rewa has seats available in all categories even five days after its launch.

The Special Trains Introduced:

Pune-Gorakhpur Summer Special Train

LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special Train

Rewa-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Weekly Special Train

Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa Weekly Special Train

Rani Kamalapati-Mysore Weekly Special Train

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Weekly Summer Special Train

Chapra-Panvel-Chapra Bi-Weekly Special Train

Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Summer Special Train

Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Pune Summer Special Train

Rani Kamalapati-Maa Belhadevi Dham Pratapgarh Junction Summer Special Train

Kota-Danapur-Kota Summer Special Train

Udhna-Patna Bi-Weekly Special Train

Udhna-Barauni Bi-Weekly Special Train

Here are some trains with limited availability:

Train number 01027 Gorakhpur Special Express has no seats available in any class until the end of May.

Train number 09189 Mumbai Central to Katihar Special has no seats available until June 25.

Train number 05304 Telangana Gorakhpur Special Express has no seats available until May 6.

Train number 01432 Gorakhpur to Pune Special Express has no seats available until May 25.

Train number 01924 Jhansi to Pune Special Express has no seats available until May 24.

Train number 01026 Dadar Special Train has seats available until May 11.

Read Also SVEEP Initiative: 500 Bhopal Artists To Make Longest Painting To Enter Golden Book of Record

Seats Available In The Following Special Trains:

Train number 02173 RKMP Rewa Special Express offers seats in all categories every Saturday starting from April 17.

Train number 01663 RKMP Saharsa Special Train provides seats in all categories every Monday beginning from April 29.

Train number 09493 Ahmedabad Patna Special Express has seats available in all classes starting from May 6.

Train number 01026 Dadar Special Train has seats available after May 11.