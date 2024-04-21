SVEEP Initiative: 500 Bhopal Artists To Make Longest Painting To Enter Golden Book of Record

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 500 artistes in the city will make the longest painting, about 1,250-foot long, on canvas to raise voter awareness and thus enter Golden Book of Record. It is also to make Bhopal No 1 in voting in Lok Sabha Election 2024. The event will be held at Boat Club in the city on April 28 at 7 am. The event is being organised by District Election Office under SVEEP to increase voting percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The voting will be held in Bhopal on May 7. The five best paintings will be awarded. The winner of first prize will get Rs 5,000 whereas Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,000 will be given to second and third prize winners respectively. Certificates will be given to all participants. “We want participation of artists in the festival of democracy. After all, they are also part of the society. We are contacting the artists for the event and we are getting good response,” Assistant Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Ritesh Sharma told Free Press.

Don’t Expose Your Pet To Direct Sun; It May Become Aggressive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperatures are already up and the weatherman has warned of extreme heat in the remaining months of summer. Besides humans, extreme heat affects animals. Heat makes dogs more aggressive and that is why, cases of dog bites increase during summer, say veterinarians.

Dogs are vulnerable to heat and can also suffer heat strokes. Doctors advise that during summers, pet dogs should not be exposed to direct sun and should be kept in a cool and shady place. A room that is well-ventilated and has fan or cooler will be the best. Ice cream, curd, watermelon and ice cubes will help them keep cool.

“Heat may make dogs aggressive, irritable and short-tempered so one should be careful of street dogs in summer. People can keep cold water in clay vessels for dogs just as they do for birds,” said veterinarian Dr Mukesh Tiwari. Dogs can also be given curd and rice.

According to Dr Tiwari, if a street dog salivates excessively, is unable to close mouth and its lower jaw is drooping or is trying to bite itself, it may be suffering from rabies. Information about such dogs should be given to municipal corporation immediately. If one is bitten by a dog, one should compulsorily take the full course of anti-rabies vaccination. If a dog looks thin or weak and has dry skin, it may be hungry and such dogs are even more aggressive.

Summer remedy for pet dogs

* Don’t expose to direct sun

* Keep in cool, ventilated place

* Include ice cream, curd, watermelon, ice cubes in diet

* Look for signs of aggression

For street dogs

* Keep water in clay vessels on roads

* If possible, feed normal food like rice, curd

* Look for symptoms of rabies-infected dogs like excessive salivation, inability to close mouth

* In case of dog bites, take full course of anti-rabies vaccination