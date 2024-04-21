 Bhopal Power Cut April 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Khajuri Gaon, Chappan Bhog & More; Check Full Schedule Below
This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods in Bhopal on April 22. Residents in the specified areas are urged to pay heed to the designated time frames mentioned for the planned electricity disruptions.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Bagh Umrao Dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana Bajariya, Barkhedi Phatak, ESI Hospital, Juggi, Sona Giri B-Sector, Satnami Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Khajuri Gaon and nearest area 

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: JP Nagar, Risaldar Col, Shakti Nagar Dal Mill, Ganesh Mandir, Chhola Naka, Kali Pared Industry, PGBT Road, Gautam Nagar, Firdosh Nagar, Shital Nagar, PGBT College Road, Sant Kaver Ram Colony & nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: New Market, Chappan Bhog, 74 Bunglow, Sandhya Parash and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The planned power interruption forms a crucial component of the routine maintenance initiatives conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures aim to uphold the seamless operation of the grid and forestall any unforeseen power disruptions in the days ahead.

In light of this, residents are strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly, organizing their schedules to accommodate any essential activities reliant on electricity during the stipulated time frames. This proactive approach ensures minimal inconvenience and facilitates smooth cooperation during the maintenance period.

