MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address Grand Gathering At Dhar On April 27

Dhar (Madhya Pardesh): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the historic grounds of Dhar-Mhow parliamentary constituency with his presence on April 27. The momentous occasion will witness the esteemed Prime Minister addressing a grand public gathering at the Dhar PG College Ground, marking a pivotal moment in the political landscape of the region. State cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya convened a crucial meeting at the BJP office, to discuss the meticulous preparations for Modi's impending address.

At this gathering, Vijayvargiya, along with Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Indore division in-charge Raghavendra Gautam, scrutinised every detail, from the construction of the helipad to the arrangements at the meeting venue. Key figures in the BJP hierarchy, including organisation district in-charge Shyam Bansal, BJP district president Manoj Somani, and district presidents from Indore Rural and Jhabua, came together to ensure the seamless execution of this monumental event.

With the presence of notable personalities such as Lok Sabha district convenor Prabhu Rathore, Dr Nishant Khare and MLA Kalu Singh Thakur, the meeting exuded an aura of determination and enthusiasm. Vijayvargiya emphasised the significance of Modi's address, highlighting its resonance among the masses.

He underscored the anticipation of lakhs of BJP workers from the eight assembly constituencies of Dhar Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies of Jhabua district, who are poised to converge in Dhar to witness and be inspired by Modi's words. As the district gears up for the momentous occasion, the BJP district media in-chargeáSanjayáSharmaáaffirmedáthe meticulous planning and assured a spectacle that would leave an indelible mark on the political landscape of Dhar.