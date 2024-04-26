 Indore: Whipple Procedure Helps MYH Docs Save 42-Year-Old Man
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Whipple Procedure Helps MYH Docs Save 42-Year-Old Man

Indore: Whipple Procedure Helps MYH Docs Save 42-Year-Old Man

Patient was suffering from pancreatic cancer, docs removed infected part

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 08:59 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital doctors gave a new lease of life to 42-year-old man by removing infected part of pancreas through Whipple surgery. The patient was suffering from pancreatic cancer and doctors claimed that delay in procedure would have been fatal for the patient.

According to surgeon Dr Rijul Marwah, the patient was admitted to hospital in first week of April and operated upon on April 16. “Whipple surgery is complex. A large portion of the pancreas is removed from patient with pancreatic cancer. It is a complex medical-technical measure, but with expertise and dedication of doctors, it was performed successfully.

Read Also
Indore: Indore-Howrah Summer Special Train To Run On Friday To Handle Extra Passenger Rush
article-image

The patient was discharged on April 25,” he said. A team led by Dr Sudarshan Odia, Dr Shashi Shankar Sharma, Dr Sanjay Mahajan, Dr Anil Chauhan, Dr Rijul Marwah, Dr Satish Verma, Dr Harpreet Mehta, Dr Sita Kag, Dr Preeti Sahu, and Dr Pintu Biswas, performed the surgery.

What is Whipple procedure?

The Whipple procedure (also called a pancreaticoduodenectomy) is the primary surgical treatment for pancreatic cancer that occurs within the head of the gland. During this procedure, surgeons remove the head of the pancreas, most of the duodenum (a part of the small intestine), a portion of the bile duct, the gallbladder and associated lymph nodes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote In Narsinghpur

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote In Narsinghpur

Indore: SI Thrashes Shopkeeper For Denying free Cigarette; Suspended

Indore: SI Thrashes Shopkeeper For Denying free Cigarette; Suspended

Indore: Whipple Procedure Helps MYH Docs Save 42-Year-Old Man

Indore: Whipple Procedure Helps MYH Docs Save 42-Year-Old Man

Indore: Indore-Howrah Summer Special Train To Run On Friday To Handle Extra Passenger Rush

Indore: Indore-Howrah Summer Special Train To Run On Friday To Handle Extra Passenger Rush

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Polling Begins Across 6 Seats

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Polling Begins Across 6 Seats