Madhya Pradesh: Special Maha-Rudrabhishek Begins At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Will Be Held From June 5 To June 10

Madhya Pradesh: Special Maha-Rudrabhishek Inaugurated At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Will Be Held From June 5 To June 10 | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special ritual for public welfare is being organised at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple for public welfare called as Soumik Suvrishti Agnishtom Somayag, starting Sunday. Also, a special ‘Rudrabhishek’ is being performed under the leadership of the official priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ghanshyam Sharma.

According to priest Pradeep Guru, a six-day Maha-Rudrabhishek will be performed by Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. On Sunday, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh along with his wife and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee chairman performed puja at the sanctum sanctorum and Nandi Mandapam. The puja was performed by the government priest Ghanshyam Sharma.

After that, Maharudrabhishek was started by granting Varuni to 22 Brahmins. Laghurrudra will be recited by 22 Brahmins every day, which will be done from 11 am to 2 pm by the priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Administrator Mrinal Meena, Rajendra Sharma ‘Guru’, Assistant Administrator Prateek Divedi, Moolchand Junwal and priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple and others were present during the pooja.

One of the priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ram Sharma, Havanatik Somayag has been organized in the temple premises on May 4 as well as the consecration Maha-Rudrabhishek has been organized in Nandi Hall on May 5.