MP: 3 Youths Killed As Bike Collides With Speeding Truck On Indore-Betul Highway

Representational Image

Kannod (Dewas): A joyous journey to attend a wedding ceremony turned into a nightmare for three friends, as their bike was struck by a speeding truck near Narmada Colony in Kannod on the Indore-Betul Highway. The collision was so severe that two of the youths, Vinod and Mowgli alias Raj, lost their lives on the spot. The third friend, Bhura, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Kannod Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the trio, all residents of Muwasya village, were en-route to Bagankheda village. After refuelling the bike at a petrol pump near Kannod, tragedy struck just a short distance ahead.

Read Also Bhopal: Mentally Challenged Man Held From Rani Kamlapati Station On The Pretext of Fake Bomb News

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under various sections, including culpable homicide. Following the post-mortem examination in Kannod on Sunday, the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families.

Kannod and its surrounding areas have witnessed numerous accidents on the Indore-Betul highway, with several danger zones prone to such mishaps. Instances of vehicles overturning have been reported frequently, highlighting the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.

Cop run over by tractor in Shahdol

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been crushed to death by a tractor-trolley used for transporting illegally mined sand in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a police official said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday in Badoli village under Beohari police station limits, 90 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek said.