 Bhopal: Mentally Challenged Man Held From Rani Kamlapati Station On The Pretext of Fake Bomb News
According to GRP TI Zaheer Khan, they received information about bomb planted on the train at around 8:48 am on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 02:49 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally challenged man from Pune, who was on board Jhelum Express which was bound for Jammu Tawi, spread fake news about a bomb being planted on the train on Friday morning, when the train was about to arrive at the city’s Rani Kamlapati Station, the government railway police (GRP) said.

The information was later, found to be false, after which GRP officials arrested the man as soon as the train arrived at Rani Kamlapati Station. According to GRP TI Zaheer Khan, they received information about bomb planted on the train at around 8:48 am on Friday. The news triggered panic and unrest among train passengers and the information was claimed by a man from Pune, named Vishwas Rao More. More had been travelling on the train and was set to disembark from it at Jhansi, after which he had to travel to Kanpur.

As soon as the train arrived at platform number 3 of Rani Kamlapati Station, the TC informed GRP officials about the bomb. A team rushed towards the train, along with the bomb squad. However, after an hour of rigorous search, when no bomb was recovered from the train, the TC informed the GRP team that More had apprised them of the information. The train was allowed to depart at 9:50 am.

More was taken into custody by GRP officials. The officials learnt that More’s wife had separated from him six years ago. After talking to him, the officials told Free Press that he seems to be mentally unstable. They added that after interrogating him thoroughly, more details shall be provided in connection with the incident.

