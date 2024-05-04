MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bhind LS Constituency Reserved for SC; But Brahmins, Kshatriyas To Decide Victory |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has been losing the Bhind parliamentary constituency for 35 years. But the the party has swung into electioneering with a hope to win this seat. The constituency, consisting of the assembly seats of Bhind and Datia districts, is reserved for SC category. Nevertheless, the upper caste voters decide the victory of a contender. Because the number of Brahmins and Kshatriyas is very high, it is they who decide the win and defeat of a candidate.

BJP MP Sandhya Suman Rai has thrown her hat in the ring again, but resentment against her is palpable. There are many areas where the voters do not even know the name of their MP. Congress candidate and legislator from Bhander, Phool Singh Baraiya and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Devashish Jarariya are electioneering with lot of enthusiasm. Although resentment is brewing among voters against the BJP contestant, yet Congress’s path is not strewn with roses.

The caste equation is more important than Modi factor, Ram temple and ten years of anti-incumbency against the government, so the political party which understands the caste equation can win this seat. The Congress won this seat for the last time in 1984 after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The voters are angry with the BJP candidate for she does not keep in touch with them; likewise, the upper caste voters are angry with the Congress candidate. Jarariya contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket. Despite his defeat, as Jarariya has been active in the constituency, Baraiya seems to be in trouble.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Bhind where several leaders of the BJP also campaigned for their candidate. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and party’s state unit president VD Sharma are monitoring the poll scene in this constituency.

Caste equation

There are over three lakh SC voters in this constituency. Among the OBC voters, the number of people belonging to Dhakad, Kirar, Gurjar, Rawat and Rathore communities is very high. Also, there are voters belonging to tribal and Muslim communities. The BJP is paying attention to Brahmin, Kshatriya, and OBC voters; whereas Baraiya is depending on the votes of SC and Kushwaha communities.

Figures equal in assembly seats

As far as the assembly seats are concerned, the BJP has won Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, and Sewda constituencies. The Congress has won Gohad, Ater, Datia and Bhander seats. In the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the BJP is looking stronger than its rival in Bhind, Mehgaon, Sewda, and Datia. Likewise, the Congress is well-entrenched in Gohad and Bhander, but both of are on equal footing in Lahar and Ater.