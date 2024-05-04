MP CM Mohan Yadav Arrives At Biz Conference In 'Tam-Tam' Driven By Ex-Minister Narottam Mishra (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an unconventional move, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived for a traders' event in an electric vehicle in Gwalior on Saturday. The e-vehicle, known as the 'Tam-Tam' in the local dialect, was driven by former home minister Narottam Mishra.

The duo had reached a resort in Gwalior for a business conference when the ex-minister from Datia, Mishra, decided to drive the e-vehicle for CM Yadav from the main gate to the banquet hall.

The rare sight of a Chief Minister arriving at an event in Tam-Tam caught the attention of the staff of the resort and BJP workers, and they all gathered around him to capture the scene on their mobile cameras.

A Rare Sight: Former HM #NarottamMishra drives e-rickshaw, with CM #MohanYadav on front seat as the duo arrives for traders' conference at a resort in #Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/6BW7ByITN6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 4, 2024

CM Mohan Yadav, along with Narottam Mishra, reached the event venue and attended the meeting with traders and businessmen.

The sight of CM Yadav arriving in an electric vehicle added a touch of innovation to the occasion, promoting eco-friendly transportation methods.

Notably, the Phase-3-bound Gwalior-Chambal area of the state is buzzing with political rallies and witnessing the frequent footfall of senior leaders like Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, CM Mohan Yadav

As many as nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Bhind, and Morena, will go to polls in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for May 7.