MP Weather Updates: Heat Wave, Storm Alert Issued For 4 Days; Cloudy Weather In Malwa-Nimar Region | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperature of Central State is rising day-by-day and has crossed 40°C in many districts. However, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert of storm, cloud and heat wave in the state for the next 4 days.

As per the meteorology, there will be intense heat in the districts of Malwa-Nimar (Indore-Ujjain division), while there will be cloudy and stormy weather in 13 districts including the eastern-southern parts like Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Betul and others. Due to the activity of Western Disturbance, drizzle may also occur in some districts.



Change in weather on May 6-7

According to Meteorological Department Scientist Prakash Dhawale, a Western Disturbance is approaching the country from Iran. Therefore, there may be light drizzle at isolated places in Eastern Madhya Pradesh on May 6 and 7. Heat waves are expected in this time period simultaneously.



Temperatures expected today

Weather forecast for next 4 days

Dewas, Dindori may be cloudy on May 5.

Cloudy conditions are expected in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur districts on May 6.

Heat wave is expected in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Barwani, Khargone and Khandwa. Whereas, there may be clouds in Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur on May 7.

There may be a heat wave in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Khargone on May 8. Also, there may be the impact of clouds and storms in Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.