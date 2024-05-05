World Laughter Day: Laugh Off Your Problems With Yoga | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Fifty-nine-year-old homemaker Archana Saraf underwent brain tumour surgery about 15 years ago. She was also hypertensive and has high cholesterol level. Twelve years ago, she joined a laughter club and her life changed. “My blood pressure is under control. I never feel depressed.

I feel happy and positive all day,” Archana told Free Press. She goes to a park near her home in Shahpura at 7.30 am everyday where members of a laughter club gather. Surekha Chawla, 48, who runs a beauty parlour on Kolar Road had to remain shut for months during Covid pandemic.

“But I never felt depressed primarily because I have been doing laughing exercises for past six years,” she said, adding, “laughter as a therapy helped me to deal with the problem without slipping into depression.” Retired teacher Shweta Kendulkar, 62, reduced her weight from 87 kg to 70 kg by regularly attending laughter sessions.

“Earlier, I used to feel tired even after walking for 1.5 km. But now I can walk for 5-6 km without any problem. My face looks brighter now,” she said. A retired Punjab National Bank senior manager Virendra Prasad Gupta, 66, who joined a laughter club about seven months back said laughing while sticking out your tongue was beneficial for those suffering from thyroid issues. “I do take medicines but my thyroid problem is waning. It is not getting worse,” he said.

Can transform life

Laughter is also a part of yoga. It can transform your life. It keeps anxiety and depression at bay, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol level and adds glow to your face. It is also good for the heart and lungs and it helps asthma patients keep their problem under control. It can also lead to weight loss.

-Mahesh Agarwal, Yoga guru

Part of cognitive therapy

Laughter therapy is a part of what is known in psychiatry as cognitive behavioural therapy. It betters physical, social and psychological relations and improves quality of life. It provides relief in cases of depression and anxiety. It may also lower your requirement of antihypertensive medicines. It helps to maintain optimum level of serum cortisol and endorphins.

-Dr Manish Borasi, Psychiatrist