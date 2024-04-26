 Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code In Country Is PM Modi's Guarantee: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP-led government at the Centre will implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country as it is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused the Congress of advocating personal laws.

Shah was addressing a rally in Piprai area of Ashoknagar district under Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, from where Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting as a BJP candidate.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul Baba, you can do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as BJP is there, it will not allow personal laws. It is our promise and a guarantee of Modiji that we will implement UCC in the entire country as we have done in Uttarakhand." He also said the Modi government has ended Naxalism and terrorism in the country.

"In 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in just one stroke. Rahul Baba got afraid and said that rivers of blood will flow...But Rahul Baba, this is not a Congress government...It's Modi government. They don't even have the courage to hurl a single stone, let alone talk about rivers of blood," Shah said.

"The government has freed the country from terrorism and Naxalism and also liberated Madhya Pradesh from it," he added. PTI MAS LAL NP

