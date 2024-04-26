MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Polling Begins Across 6 Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began across six parliamentary constituencies of the state at 7 am on Friday. The second phase of polling is being held in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hosangabad. The voters were seen excited to cast their vote as they formed a queue to choose exercise their franchise.

According to CEO Anupam Rajan, facilities like water, medicines and shelter have been provided at all the polling booths.

The highest number of 19 candidates are in the fray in Satna, while only seven are contesting in Tikamgarh.

223 flying squad teams (FSTs) and 240 static surveillance teams (SSTs) are keeping a close watch in the constituencies.

About 1.11 crore voters will choose their leader. 2865 polling stations are vulnerable stations.

In phase two, a total of 80 candidates are testing their destiny, among them 75 are male contestants, four are women and one is third gender in the state.

In this polling 1,108 voters who are more than 100 years old will cast their votes.

There are 64,703 voters who have crossed the age of 85 years. 3.26 lakh are the first time voters and 27.8 lakh are the voters who are at the age of 20 to 29 years.

For the phase 12,828 polling stations have been set up among them 1,136 are Pink polling booths, 498 are model polling stations and 32 polling stations are fully dedicated to the specially abled staffers.

In the state 2865 polling stations are critical polling stations. The Commission has identified 178 vulnerable areas and has also identified 378 persons who can affect the polling.