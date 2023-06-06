 Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old National Player Hangs Self In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old National Player Hangs Self In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old National Player Hangs Self In Jabalpur

Sanjana Barkade, was a BA second-year student at Mankunwar Bai Maha Vishwavidhyalaya

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old basketball national player committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday. The girl named Sanjana Barkade, was a BA second-year student at Mankunwar Bai Maha Vishwavidhyalaya stayed with her parents on rent in Ganga Nagar colony at Sanjeevani Nagar.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Robbery accused held; Rs 3.5L cash and car seized
article-image

According to the information, Sanjana practiced basketball regularly at bada dada ground in Jabalpur. On Monday, when her her parents returned from a family function, they were shocked to see their daughter hanging in her room.

Authorities at the Sanjivani Nagar Police Station have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the underlying reasons behind this tragic incident.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: AAP leaders protest at Mahakal Temple against corruption
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old National Player Hangs Self In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old National Player Hangs Self In Jabalpur

AIIMS-Bhopal Organises Yoga For Cancer Patients, Cites Speedy Recovery

AIIMS-Bhopal Organises Yoga For Cancer Patients, Cites Speedy Recovery

Public Mandate Will Decide MP's Next CM: Kamal Nath

Public Mandate Will Decide MP's Next CM: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: Mini Truck Ferrying Cattle Seized By Ashta Police

Madhya Pradesh: Mini Truck Ferrying Cattle Seized By Ashta Police

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Dies, 12 Sustain Injuries After Tractor-Trolley Hits Tree In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Dies, 12 Sustain Injuries After Tractor-Trolley Hits Tree In Chhatarpur