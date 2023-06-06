Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old National Player Hangs Self In Jabalpur

Representative photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old basketball national player committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday. The girl named Sanjana Barkade, was a BA second-year student at Mankunwar Bai Maha Vishwavidhyalaya stayed with her parents on rent in Ganga Nagar colony at Sanjeevani Nagar.

According to the information, Sanjana practiced basketball regularly at bada dada ground in Jabalpur. On Monday, when her her parents returned from a family function, they were shocked to see their daughter hanging in her room.

Authorities at the Sanjivani Nagar Police Station have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the underlying reasons behind this tragic incident.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: AAP leaders protest at Mahakal Temple against corruption