Madhya Pradesh: AAP leaders protest at Mahakal Temple against corruption

FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against alleged corruption going on in the Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers protested on Monday afternoon at the main gate of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple alleging graft taking place due to fee ‘darshan’ system and idols that fell due to storms at Shri Mahakal Lok.

They prayed to Baba Mahakal to give wisdom to the temple management. Leaders and workers were seen singing kirtan sitting on the road in scorching heat in front of entrances 4 and 5. Subodh Swami, rural district president of AAP said that if our demand is not accepted today, we will go to the Supreme Court regarding violation of the Constitution and in the near future large gatherings will be held outside the temple.

The world-famous Jyotirlinga, the abode of Baba Mahakal is the centre of faith of crores of devotees. Every day a large number of visitors from all over the world reach the temple to catch a glimpse of Baba. Common visitors and VIPs are included in this. Normal VIP darshan is fixed at Rs 250, darshan from sanctum sanctorum is Rs 750 and Bhasma aarti darshan is fixed at Rs 200.