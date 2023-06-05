Madhya Pradesh: KD Gate-Imli Tiraha road widening work begins in Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The widening work of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) road from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha began on Sunday morning. Personnel from three police stations were deployed to maintain law and order. About 485 houses will be demolished along the one-and-a-half km long route. Of these, eight houses will be completely affected in the exercise.

The UMC has set a target to complete the work in four months. The widening work is to be done at a cost of Rs 7.32 crore. No protest came to the fore during the widening work. The team of UMC, police administration and district administration have begun the road widening work from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha on Sunday. From the year 2017, the UMC had already done the tender process for widening the road.

A week ago, the UMC had put red marks on the existing route, beginning the marking work from the centre line. Road widening will be done from the middle of the road to about 50 feet up to 7.50 metres on both sides.

Anil Kumar Jain, building officer of Zone-1 said that there are 485 houses that fall under the road widening work ambit from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha. Presently its width is coming up to 5, 6, 7 metres. The width of the road is 15 metres in the master plan. So 15 metres from both sides will be done around 50 feet.

The affected houses have been given compensation in the form of SAR as per instructions from the government. The area of the house that will be affected, will be able to construct a double on the top floor. Eight houses will be completely affected. The owners of these houses will only be given compensation.

Jain said that a mosque, a dargah and around 13 temples fall in the route of about one-and-a half km. The decision regarding the temple and mosque will be taken by the district administration. However, no protest came to the fore during the campaign. Most of the residents had voluntarily begun the work of demolishing houses.

‘SADBUDDHI YAJNA’

The road widening has begun from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha. Congress is protesting against the injustice being done to residents. ‘Sadbuddhi Yajna’ was performed on Sunday under the leadership of area corporator Sapna Sankhla and Congress leader Ashok Bhati.

