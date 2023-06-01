Madhya Pradesh: AICC observers deliberate on assembly poll preps in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) reached here on Tuesday. They discussed with senior leaders and office bearers of the party regarding the strength of the organisation and laid down guidelines regarding the upcoming assembly elections.

City Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that Arjun Morwadhia, the AICC observer along with Sajjan Singh Verma, former cabinet minister, Shobha Ojha, in-charge of the district reached the circuit house. They had a private discussion with senior Congress leaders and office bearers, MLAs, former MPs, former MLAs and senior leaders of Ujjain North and South regarding the organisation.

After this they reached Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan where they took a meeting of Ujjain North and South block president, leader of opposition (LoP), corporators, elected office bearers, president of sector, mandalam office bearers of the city and district Congress president of all cells and senior leaders.

While giving directions to Congress workers regarding preparations for upcoming state elections, Morwadhia said that strong preparations should be made at booth level and talks about the performance of BJP should be conveyed to every house.