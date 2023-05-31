 MP: Sara Ali Khan with co-star Vicky Kaushal spotted savouring Indore's famous poha-jalebi
Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal also performed a small duet for their fans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After seeking Mahakal's blessings in Ujjain, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Indore to promote her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', with her co-star Vicky Kaushal.

article-image

The duo were seen performing on the road for their beloved fans.

The Bollywood actors were then spotted at 56 Dukan , savouring Indore's famous poha-jalebi.

Early morning on Wednesday, she visited Mahakal temple at Ujjain and performed a Rudrabhishek in a pink saree.

