MP: Sara Ali Khan with co-star Vicky Kaushal spotted savouring Indore's famous poha-jalebi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After seeking Mahakal's blessings in Ujjain, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Indore to promote her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', with her co-star Vicky Kaushal.

The duo were seen performing on the road for their beloved fans.

The Bollywood actors were then spotted at 56 Dukan , savouring Indore's famous poha-jalebi.

Early morning on Wednesday, she visited Mahakal temple at Ujjain and performed a Rudrabhishek in a pink saree.