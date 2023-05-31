 WATCH: Sara Ali Khan visits Ujjain's Mahakal temple, performs puja ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', co-starring Vicky Kaushal. While the duo has been engaging with fun promotional activities with fans, they have also been seeking blessings at religious places for their film's success.

Amid the promotional spree, Sara paid a visit to the reverred Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday morning. She visited the temple along with a couple of her team members, while Vicky gave it a miss.

The Mahakal temple has become a hotspot for celebrities of late, with numerous famous personalities paying a visit to Lord Shiva and seeking his blessings.

Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakal temple

With just a few days to go for her film's release, Sara reached the Mahakal temple on Wednesday morning, clad in a beautiful pink saree.

Several photos and videos of the actress performing puja and rituals inside the temple have gone viral on the internet. She was seen offering milk, flowers and water to the Lord inside the sanctum sanctorum.

She spent quite some time in the temple and was also seen sitting with her eyes closed and arms folded in prayer, along with other devotees.

A day ago, Sara and Vicky reached the Bada Mangal temple in Lucknow and offered prayers for their film's success.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films

Sara and Vicky's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is a masala romance, complete with ample amount of comedy. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set to release in theatres on June 2.

Apart from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in the pipeline, in which she is set to play an Indian spy.

Besides, she will also share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

