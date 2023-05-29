Rakhi Sawant says she looks better than Sara Ali Khan, actress responds in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke style

Rakhi Sawant and Sara Ali Khan had a fun encounter at the IIA Awards 2023. The duo shared a video of their moment at the washroom as they both came across each other wearing red outfits.

In the video, Rakhi is seen telling Sara that she looks better than her, which will surely make you go LOL.

How Rakhi and Sara reacted to their outfits

In the clip, you will see Rakhi Sawant and Sara Ali Khan shouting as both of them bump into each other in the washroom. Sara asks her, "Tune bhi red pehna hai?" To this, Rakhi replied, "Ha, but I am looking better, red chilli."

Sara replies back, saying, "I am a red cherry."

But it looked like Rakhi was in no mood to let it slide. She went on to say, "Ha mai poori cake lag rahi hoon aur tum cherry. Aise bhi mai tujhse zada hi better lag rahi hoon.

Sara then makes a sad face and replies, "Baby tujhe paap lagega", which is a song from her upcoming movie, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Rakhi doesn’t back down and says, "Lagne do mujhe paap lagega toh. Main tumhare gaane par dance karungi aur apne upar bohot sara paap lagaungi." Both of them start dancing to the song, and Rakhi lifts up Sara at the end.

Netizens react to the funny video

Sara Ali Khan posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Red Hot Chilly. Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili."

As soon as she shared the video, several users started posting hilarious comments. One user wrote, "I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom" Another commented, "Patak Di Kya." A third user said, "Sara ka sara gir gaya."

For the uninitiated, Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega is sung by Himesh Reshamiya. Sachin-Jigar composed the song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film will mark its entry into theatres on June 2.